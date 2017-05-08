Woman slashed with knife in Mission, Bernal robbery victim briefly kidnapped

Police report a 49-year-old woman was walking along 16th Street between Mission and Valencia streets at 10:45 p.m. on Friday when a man in his 20s came from the opposite direction and slashed her with a knife. The man fled on foot along 16th Street toward Mission Street and was not arrested. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robbers briefly kidnap victim

A man who accepted a ride in Bernal Heights found himself briefly kidnapped and robbed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The man, 22, was offered a ride by the suspect at Mission and 30th streets, and accepted. After he got in the car, a second suspect assaulted the man from the back seat. The driver then went through the victim’s pockets and took his wallet.

The men then drove the victim to Bayshore and Geneva avenues, brandished a knife at him and ordered him to get out. The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries and no arrest was made.

Additional robberies

At 4:30 p.m. on Friday, a 12-year-old boy was waiting for a bus at 24th and Mission streets. A man in his 20s approached, pulled a knife, and demanded the boy’s phone. The victim handed over his phone and the suspect fled the scene. No arrest was made and the victim was not injured.

A 34-year-old man was walking near 18th and Mission streets at 11 p.m. on Saturday when a woman in her 20s approached him from behind, grabbed him and held him while a second woman, also in her 20s, took the victim’s wallet out of his pocket. The robbers fled the scene on foot and were not arrested, and the suspect was uninjured.

On Sunday at 11:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was seated near the sidewalk on Valencia Street when a 34-year-old man walked by and grabbed the man’s phone. The victim chased the suspect, and a fight ensued. Police eventually found the suspect and took him into custody. The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three men in their late 20s approached a 31-year-old woman from behind at 14th Street and South Van Ness avenue at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, grabbed her arm, and took her cell phone. The men fled the scene on foot and were not arrested, and the victim was not injured.

Just after 10 p.m on Sunday, a roughly 30-year-old man approached a man and woman on Cesar Chavez Street near the 101 freeway overpass, shoved the man, and took the woman’s necklace. The suspect then hit the man with a knife handle and fled the scene southbound along Hampshire street. No arrests were made, and the man was left with a non-life-threatening injury.

Burglaries

Three burglaries were reported in the Mission over the weekend.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, a man estimated to be 25 years old entered a house on Valencia Street between 20th and 21st streets, only to encounter the resident. The resident called the police, and the suspect fled the scene. The resident later found the front door handle had been broken. No arrest was made.

The next day at 4:30 a.m., the resident of a home on 26th Street between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street awoke to find a man standing in his bedroom. The suspect was startled by the victim and ran out through the bedroom door, and was not arrested.

A few hours later, at 8:30 a.m., a woman living on Liberty Street between Valencia and Guerrero streets went into her garage to find her garage door open and her bicycle stolen. No arrests were made.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.