Man killed near Garfield Square, suspect arrested

A 45-year-old man was killed at 1:05 a.m. on Monday near 26th Street and Treat Avenue and police have a arrested a 52-year-old woman in connection with the homicide. Police have not released any identifying information about the victim or suspect, and it is unclear how the incident unfolded. An investigation is pending.

This is a developing story and we will update as information comes in.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.