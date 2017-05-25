Man found dead in Bernal Heights Park

Police report that officers responded to a report of a “person down” in Bernal Heights Park around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics responded, but the victim was declared deceased. The Homicide Detail is investigating the case.

Police asked for anyone with information to call the SFPD anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444. Tipsters can also text TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.

This is a developing story and we will add more information as we receive it.