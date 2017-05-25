Listen Local: Ahead of Carnaval, a conversation with Roberto Hernández

Listen Local is Mission Local’s biweekly radio program. We broadcast live online at BFF.fm every other Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:00.

Some call him the “Mayor of the Mission” and you’ve seen him active on countless issues, but today’s guest Roberto Y. Hernández has also long been the artistic director of, and one of the driving forces behind, Carnaval in San Francisco.  Carnaval is happening this weekend, with the parade making its way through the Mission on Sunday. You can see a full schedule of events here, and learn more about how the production comes to life, and what’s next for the tradition, in our conversation:

