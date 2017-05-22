French street art appears on 19th St. wall space

A sticker replica of a gorilla stencil and the words “Don’t Make Us History” by French street artist PolarBear has appeared on a wall of the Pacific Gas & Electric substation at the corner of 19th and San Carlos streets. Until recently, that space was decorated with a colorful mural depicting a butterfly’s wings by San Francisco artist Camer1, or Cameron Moberg.

That mural was defaced in early May with the graffiti tag “KYH” – a possible reference to “Keep Hoods Yours,” a San Francisco-based graffiti crew that organizes against gentrification and racism. Following the vandalism, Moberg painted the wall black, but did not comment on his plans for restoring the mural or replacing it with a new one.

The 19th Street wall space has become somewhat of a point of contention and expression for artists in a citywide struggle over displacement. An adjacent wall space decorated with murals by street artist Fnnch was defaced with the same tag, and last may was vandalized with the words “Latino Art Only.”