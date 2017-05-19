Butterfly wings mural defaced with ‘KHY’ tag, then covered up

By Friday afternoon, a mural defaced with the tag "KHY" was painted over. Photo by Laura Waxmann

A colorful mural depicting a butterfly’s wings that until recently decorated a piece of wall space of a Pacific Gas & Electric substation at the corner of 19th and San Carlos streets was defaced with the graffiti tag “KHY” on Thursday night, as shown in an image uploaded to the social media site Reddit sometime on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, the mural by artist Cameron Moberg, or Camer1, was covered entirely with a layer of black paint. Moberg did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding his plans of restoring the mural.

The tag “KHY” could be a reference to the moniker “Keep Hoods Yours” – a San Francisco-based graffiti crew that organizes against gentrification and racism. Although the group has not officially claimed involvement and did not immediately respond to requests for comment, they did post images of the tagged mural to their Instagram.

An adjacent mural of a honey bear, a collaboration between Moberg and street artist Fnnch that was painted on the San Carlos Street wall space of the building in early April, was defaced with the same phrase.

While the honey bear has been mostly restored, it is unclear if the butterfly wings mural will make a comeback.