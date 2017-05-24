Doc’s Clock announces June closing date, will reopen in new location in July

We all knew it was coming – the last, last call at Doc’s Clock’s original location will take place next weekend.

Owner Carey Suckow announced today that the beloved neighborhood bar will celebrate its final hurrah at its 2575 Mission St. location next Saturday:

Our last date at the current location will be Saturday June 3rd. We hope to be up and running at 2417 Mission Street by July 1st.

After operating in its current location for some six decades, an expiring lease and change of ownership have forced Suckow to move her business down the street, into the ground floor space of the 20Mission Cooperative. The bar’s concept and staff will remain the same, promised Suckow in an earlier update last month.