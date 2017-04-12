It’s official: Doc’s Clock’s ‘Last Call’ in current locale will be in May

With Doc’s Clock set to move into the ground-floor space of the 20 Mission cooperative, its owner announced via a Facebook post on Tuesday that drinks will officially be served for the last time in its current location sometime in late May.

The iconic bar has operated at 2575 Mission St. for some 60 years, but with its lease set to expire in July, is forced to relocate after the building changed hands last summer. On Facebook, Doc’s Clock’s owner stressed that the bar will only close down temporarily – a few weeks – for the duration of the move.

“We will be giving Last Call in the current location sometime around the end of May,” the bar’s owner wrote. “The first pint of beer, aka First Call, at the new location 2417 Mission Street will be a few weeks later.”

The owners also assured patrons that the bar “will not be re-concepting.” The same staff will be manning the bar at its new location one block over, and everything that can be moved – including its bar top – will find its way there as well.

The fate of Doc’s Clock’s distinguishing sign, however, appears to remain unclear. The new owner of 2575 Mission St. reportedly plans to merge the current Doc’s Clock space with an adjacent storefront to house a restaurant, and seems to have an interest in keeping the memento in place.

A request for comment was not immediately returned by Doc’s Clock’s owner.