Art Notes: one space, two galleries: Ratio 3 and Capital

The door to Ratio 3 opens from Mission Street, near McDonald’s, offering a juxtaposition of art and urban pop. Flow through the gallery and another door connects to Capital, a three-month old gallery with an entrance on Lilac Alley.

The new space opened when Chris Perez, the owner of the Ratio3, decided to rent a portion of his 5,000 square feet of gallery and office space to Bob Linder, a curator he has known for years, he said.

“There’s is a great dialogue happening between both galleries, they’re showing young contemporary art which is what we are doing and we have similar audiences,” said Perez, a graduate of the California College of the Arts.

Both have terrific shows up now.

Capital’s show opens Friday (tonight) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and featured four artists in, Oomingmak, an exhibition curated by Jeffrey and Misako Rosen who own Misako and Rosen Gallery in Tokyo.

In addition to Japanese artists including Shimon Minamikawa and Yuki Okumura the show features a collage piece by the late Dutch artist Daan van Golden (1936-2017), as well as work by California artist Mark Roeder and Margaret Lee, a Korea-American artist who has worked as a gallery owner and assistant to Cindy Sherman.

Oomingmak will be open until July 1. Linder, who runs the gallery, lives in the Mission and is also a curator at the David Ireland House at 500 Capp St.

Meanwhile, Ratio 3 is in its fourth phase of The Present Tense series with this exhibition showing work by Brooklyn-based artist Zach Bruder and ceramic sculptures by Ben Peterson. It runs until June 1 and is well worth catching.

The Present Tense, according to the program, “emphasizes the perpetual nature of artistic thought and production. It is a platform to introduce new practices,reinterpret familiar bodies of work,and respond immediately to artists in an urgent moment.”

The pairing of Bruder and Peterson addresses “a range of mythologies” according to the program.

The Cleveland-born Bruder, who is 33, has some lovely and whimsical small paintings. Seek Redress, an acrylic, fills the canvas with the image of a two-headed creature that possibly references Orthoros, the two-headed dog slain by Hercules.

Bruder’s creature looks more scared than menacing as one of the heads looks forward with a get-the-hell out of Dodge expression. The other head looks back, mildly interested in and suggestive of a scene we cannot see.

Nearby in Supplemental Guarantee, a molded, horizontal urn filled with flowers floats on the canvas.

Peterson’s spare sculptures reference urban architecture and archeological sites including T.R.O.Y and Arecibo from 2015. The first is a ceramic with two shafts and many openings and the second is a ceramic with a plinth like bottom topped by an open sphere.

Ratio 3 has been showing art at 2831A Mission St. since October, 2012, but the gallery has been around since 2004.

This show ends on June 1. Ratio3’s Present Tense series will feature three more parings:

The Present Tense: Zach Bruder / Louise Bourgeois

June 3 – June 22, 2017

The Present Tense: Louise Bourgeois / R. Crumb

June 24 – July 13, 2017

The Present Tense: Crumb / Barry McGee

July 15 – August 4, 2017

Ratio 3 2831A Mission Street

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday

11am – 6pm and by appointment

Capital , 26 Lilac Street San Francisco, CA 94110

Hours: Thursday – Saturday 12 – 5pm and by appointment.

