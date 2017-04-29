Smell of smoke briefly shuts down a block of 16th Street

By Laura Wenus Posted

Reports of the smell of smoke inside a building on 16th Street near Valencia Street prompted firefighters to respond to the scene Saturday afternoon, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Siragusa. No fire was located in the building, however.

16th Street between Mission and Valencia streets remained cordoned off for some time after the incident, however, due to a minor collision between two fire trucks, which Siragusa said did not result in any injuries and is under investigation.

