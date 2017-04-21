Senior’s beating with umbrella sends man to hospital

San Francisco police have not reported an arrest in the beating of a 52-year-old man by an umbrella-wielding senior. The April 17 incident sent the victim to the hospital after he and his 70-year-0ld attacker were involved in an altercation near 16th and Mission streets around noon. That altercation turned physical when the suspect hit the victim with his umbrella, causing non-life threatening injuries.

Police report a robbery near 22nd and Mission streets on April 20 in which the victim, a 23-year-old female, was maced. The woman was reportedly approached by two men in their 20s around 5:20 p.m. who sprayed her with the mace before stealing her laptop. The suspects got into an unidentified vehicle and were last seen fleeing eastbound on 22nd Street towards Capp Street.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.