Saturday night car crash causes injuries, reader reports

A resident of 23rd and Alabama streets reports that what might have been a car chase ended with a crash in the intersection Saturday night around 11 p.m. It’s unclear how many were injured or how severely, but the resident reported at least two people were transported to the hospital.

According to the resident, one driver had been traveling down Alabama Street from the south and collided with another driver coming from the north. The collision forced the second driver onto the sidewalk in front of a convenience store.

California Highway Patrol officers were on scene almost immediately and arrested the driver of the first car, the reader reported, prompting the suspicion that officials had been in pursuit of the driver. The driver of the second car, along with at least one other person was attended to by paramedics. CHP did not immediately return a request for comment.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.