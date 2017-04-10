Overnight fire at SRO displaces two

Firefighters contained a one-alarm blaze at the Mission Hotel on 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday morning. The fire displaced two people, who are being helped by the Red Cross, but did not cause any injuries.

Fire department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said the department did not yet know the cause or origin of the fire, but said it started on the second floor. One resident was home during the fire, he said, and the damage from fire and water is largely limited to one living space. Though Baxter said “it does not look like there’s anything nefarious,” the department must still investigate the cause.

Although Mission Hotel staff declined to comment on the blaze, several residents who stood outside of the hotel on Monday morning said that residents there had experienced a power outage before the fire struck.

“I was outside during the whole episode,” said a man who gave his name as Marvin Love and has lived on the hotel’s second floor for some four years. “The lights went out and I decided to stay outside,” he said, adding that the hotel’s other tenants were evacuated.

Love said that his room is located next to the room where the fire originated, and said that he believed the room to be unoccupied.

The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. and contained by just before 2 a.m.

