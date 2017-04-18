Indian percussion inspired by San Francisco to premiere at community center

What would San Francisco sound like expressed in south Indian percussion? In a new work called “7 x 7” premiering at the Community Music Center on April 29, composer, percussionist and educator Rohan Krishnamurthy has given that concept a go.

Krishnamurthy took field recordings from around San Francisco’s nature and neighborhoods, as well as conversations with San Francisco artists, and reinterpreted them in solo composition for the mridangam, a type of drum. The result is a piece that evokes everything from cable cars to construction sites to the Women’s March and symbols of current social tensions.

From CMC:

The soloist is challenged to push the boundaries of traditional, mathematical repertoire, strict timing, and conventional aesthetics, and explore new, experimental capacities, in both composed and improvised parts. The piece is composed so future performances can feature other percussion instruments and performers of different skill levels.

Krishnamurthy will present the piece, along with some cross-genre works developed with saxophonist Prasant Radhakrishnan, pianist Colin Hogan, and drummer Ryan Andrews. He will also offer a series of free Indian Rhythm and Hand Drumming workshops at the music center leading up to the concert.

Event Information:

April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm

Acclaimed Indian Percussionist, Rohan Krishnamurthy in Concert

CMC Concert Hall: 544 Capp St.

$15/$10 students and seniors

April 29, 2017 from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Indian Rhythm and Hand Drumming Workshop with Rohan Krishnamurthy

CMC Concert Hall: 544 Capp St.

FREE