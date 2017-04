Dylan Germick hoped things had turned a corner at Mission Beach Cafe, the restaurant where he’s worked as a server for almost a decade.

For years, Germick and his colleagues at the popular San Francisco dining spot had been frustrated over their paychecks. Some checks came in a few days late, he said; sometimes it would be weeks — stretches of time when he would have to live off his tips. And it wasn’t unusual for the checks to bounce.

"We would send group texts, 'I just went to the bank — don't try it,'" Germick said.