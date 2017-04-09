Buena Vista Horace Mann school launches auction fundraiser

San Francisco’s first public two-way Spanish immersion school, Buena Vista Horace Mann, is launching a fundraiser today to help keep its programs running.

The school has a variety of ways to raise funds for arts education, field trips, tutors, and gardening programs. On Sunday, April 9 at 6 p.m., it is launching an online auction featuring gift cards to a wide range of Mission District businesses and activities, from food to drinks to produce boxes straight from the farm.

Check out the options here.