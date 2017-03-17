Young man robbed after giving directions

An 18-year-old man was robbed near the intersection of 16th and Mission streets early Thursday morning. Police report that the man was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection at 2:11 a.m. when he was approached by a man estimated to be in his late 20s and a woman in her early 20s, who asked the 18-year-old for directions.

As the victim answered, the older man pushed him to the ground and stole his cell phone from his hand. Both of the suspects then fled on foot in opposite directions, evading arrest.

Fire fighters and police responded to reports of a burning vehicle near 15th and Julians streets on Friday morning. According to police reports, a person sleeping on the sidewalk alarmed fire fighters after smelling smoke and seeing that a parked vehicle had caught fire. Fire fighters who arrived at the scene were able to extinguish the fire.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.