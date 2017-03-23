Unprovoked Mission District attack with rocks, metal tube leaves man injured

Police report that a 43-year-old man was walking on Clarion Alley near Mission Street at 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday when, reportedly unprovoked, a man in his 40s hit him on the head with a bottle and then assaulted him with a metal tube and rocks. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the suspect fled on foot and was not arrested.

Robbery

At 12:27 a.m. on Thursday, a 55-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were robbed by two men. The men approached the victims from behind on Folsom Street between 22nd and 23rd streets, and one of them grabbed the woman’s purse. He then threw her down to the ground to take the purse while the other man held the girl. The girl and the second robber got into a scuffle before the suspects fled, one of them with the woman’s purse, northbound on Folsom Street.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the woman was transported to the hospital.

Burglary

Just after midnight on Thursday, a 36-year-old man living on 21st Street between Dolores and Church streets came home to find a man in his 30s inside his home. The resident confronted the suspect, and a physical altercation developed in which the suspect punched the resident before fleeing westbound on 21st street. The burglar managed to take with him a watch, wallet and laptop. He was not arrested. The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.