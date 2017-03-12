Sunday Streets on SF’s Valencia St. Draws Huge Crowd

Warm weather and clear skies on Sunday brought at least a couple of thousand people to the Mission District’s first Sunday Streets of the year.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valencia Street was blocked off to traffic and kids, adults and animals on bikes, strollers and foot took advantage of the clear corridor.

Here are some of the photos and quick videos from the day. The next Sunday Streets in the Mission will be on July 16. The next one elsewhere in the city will be in Bay View/Dog Patch on April 9. Here is the schedule for the rest of the year.