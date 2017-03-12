Sunday Streets on SF’s Valencia St. Draws Huge Crowd

Photo by Lydia Chávez
By Posted

Warm weather and clear skies on Sunday brought at least a couple of thousand people to the Mission District’s first Sunday Streets of the year.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valencia Street was blocked off to traffic and kids, adults and animals on bikes, strollers and foot took advantage of the clear corridor.

Here are some of the photos and quick videos from the day. The next Sunday Streets in the Mission will be on July 16.  The next one elsewhere in the city will be in Bay View/Dog Patch on April 9. Here is the schedule for the rest of the year. 

Faster pops! Photo by Lydia Chávez

Dog love. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Little Mission Studio’s stage was filled with tiny musicians. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Way to go Manuel! Lovely parklet. Photo by Lydia Chávez

We got a ride. Photo by Lydia Chávez

A good day for parents. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Politics on the bu, Photo by Lydia Chávez

A clear ride. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Cool cats. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Fashionable sisters. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Let me pose. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Love the ears. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Great shirt. Photo by Lydia Chávez

First world problem. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Pit stop for kids. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Let’s plotz just because we can. Photo by Lydia Chávez

Filed under: Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Photography, Today's Mission

Tagged:

You may also like:

Something to add?

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy