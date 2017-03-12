Sunday Streets on SF’s Valencia St. Draws Huge Crowd

Warm weather and clear skies on Sunday brought at least a couple of thousand people to the Mission District’s first Sunday Streets of the year.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valencia Street was blocked off to traffic and kids, adults and animals on bikes, strollers and foot took advantage of the clear corridor.
Here are some of the photos and quick videos from the day. The next Sunday Streets in the Mission will be on July 16. The next one elsewhere in the city will be in Bay View/Dog Patch on April 9. Here is the schedule for the rest of the year.
Faster pops! Photo by Lydia Chávez
Dog love. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Little Mission Studio’s stage was filled with tiny musicians. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Way to go Manuel! Lovely parklet. Photo by Lydia Chávez
We got a ride. Photo by Lydia Chávez
A good day for parents. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Politics on the bu, Photo by Lydia Chávez
A clear ride. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Cool cats. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Fashionable sisters. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Let me pose. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Love the ears. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Great shirt. Photo by Lydia Chávez
First world problem. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Pit stop for kids. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Let’s plotz just because we can. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Related
Something to add?