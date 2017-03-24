Mission police arrest two men linked to fatal 19th Street shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal March 17 shooting of 44-year-old Jorge Martinez at 19th and Mission streets.

Minutes after 7 p.m. on March 21, San Francisco police officers from Mission Station located and arrested 22-year-old San Francisco residents Jose Mejia-Carrillo and 23-year-old Alexis Cruz-Zepeda near 19th and Church streets. Both men face murder and conspiracy charges and were booked in county jail.

Mejia-Carrillo is also charged with resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and mishandling a witness. Both suspects are set to be arraigned on Friday.

Martinez, a father and San Bruno resident, had been celebrating his 44th birthday and Beauty Bar at the corner of 19th and Mission streets when he was gunned down on the street half a block toward Capp Street at 12:45 a.m. on March 17. Police officers who responded to the shooting found Martinez lying on the 19th Street sidewalk and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Martinez was transported to San Francisco General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

A homicide investigation was launched immediately after the shooting, which led investigators to the two suspects, police report. Although the arrests have been made, investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to the shooting to contact them anonymously at at 415-575-4444 or via text-a-tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.