Man in Critical Condition After Bernal Assault, Drive-By Shooting in Mission

Police report a 27-year-old man was left in life-threatening condition after a fight at 30th and Mission streets early Saturday morning. Officers witnessed a fight at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and saw the victim on the ground with an 18-year-old man on top of him. The suspect ran off as police stopped the car next to him, but was caught and arrested. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Earlier in the week, at 4 p.m. on Friday, another assault was reported at 18th and Lapidge streets. An 18-year-old man was walking near there when four men surrounded him and one of them asked him a question. When the young man did not respond, the suspect stabbed him, then fled with the other suspects. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, and no arrests were made.

Shooting

At 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, a 53-year-old man was walking near 26th and Folsom streets when two men pulled up in a car next to him. One of the men in the car yelled something before shooting the victim in the leg with a handgun. The men then drove away northbound on Folsom Street, and the victim was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No arrests were made.

Police also responded to a Shot Spotter system activation at Kamille Court and Treat Avenue at 4:56 a.m. on Monday morning, and located spent casings there as well as cars struck by gunfire.

Robberies

Two men robbed a woman at gunpoint Saturday night. The men, estimated to be in their 20s, approached a 35-year-old woman on 18th and Florida streets shortly before 11 p.m. One of them brandished a handgun, and the two grabbed the woman’s backpack and keys before fleeing on foot. The woman was uninjured and no arrest was made.

Another man carried out a robbery by pretending to have a weapon. On Sunday at 9 p.m., a 22-year-old man was on the bus at Mission and 30th streets when a man in his early 20s approached and threatened him. The suspect snatched the victim’s phone from him and ran off the bus. The victim followed, and demanded his phone back, but the suspect pretended to have a handgun and then demanded and took the victim’s wallet as well. The victim was left uninjured by the encounter, and no arrest was made.

Carjacking

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, a 25-year-old man was standing at the trunk of his car on Hampshire Street between 18th and 19th streets when two men approached him, one of them with a handgun. The suspects took the victim’s keys and drove off in his car.

Burglary

A 53-year-old woman living on 19th Street between Harrison and Florida streets saw a break-in at her home through her surveillance camera, police say. A man in his 40s broke into the home, stole the victim’s backpack, and then fled. No arrest was made.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.