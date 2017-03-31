Listen Local: A primer on SF as a Sanctuary City and its future

Listen Local is Mission Local’s biweekly radio program. We broadcast live online at BFF.fm every other Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:00.

Saira Hussain, a staff attorney at the Asian Americans Advancing Justice / Asian Law Caucus, joins us to go into the details of what being a Sanctuary City means, specifically in San Francisco. No, it doesn’t mean ICE can’t operate here – it just places certain restrictions on how much local law enforcement can assist with immigration enforcement, and encompasses other things like municipal ID provisions.

We discuss how these rules have played out over the past years and – with federal level threats to withdraw funding from sanctuary cities – what San Francisco’s plans are, generally speaking, looking ahead.

Listen to this episode below or check out older programs on our BFF archives.