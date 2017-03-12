It’s Sunday Streets Today!

A young man attracts a crowd with his skills at Sunday Streets. Photo by Molly Oleson, 2013

From Duboce to 26th Street, Valencia will be blocked off for bikes and pedestrians.

Here is our promo from 2009 and it is interesting to see how dramatically the blocked off streets have changed. Now, it is mostly a Valencia Street affair.

Here are the basics for today’s Sunday Streets.

Detours and Parking Changes TOWING: The Sunday Streets route is towed of all vehicles beginning at 8am. Including the following streets: Valencia St between 26th St and Duboce St

15th St, first two parking spaces west of Valencia St and between Valencia St and Caledonia St

19th St, first two parking spaces east and west of Valencia St on both sides of the street

20th St, first two parking spaces east and west of Valencia St on both sides of the street

Liberty St, first two parking spaces west of Valencia St on both sides of the street

21st St, first two parking spaces east and west of Valencia St on both sides of the street

22nd St, first two parking spaces east and west of Valencia St on both sides of the street

23rd St, between San Jose Ave and Bartlett St No parking or stopping will be allowed on these streets after 8am (even if you’re just stopping for a quick cup of coffee, your car may be towed). DETOURS & LOCAL ACCESS: Streets begin closing to vehicle traffic starting at 10:00am, and will remain closed to vehicle traffic until 4pm. Vehicle traffic will be allowed to cross Valencia St on Duboce Ave, 14th St, 16th St, 18th St and 24th St.

North/southbound traffic should use Guerrero St, Mission St, or Folsom St instead of Valencia St If you need vehicle access to/from your home or place of business during this time, please contact us as early as possible. Email SundayStreets@livablecity.org or call 415-344-0489 to coordinate access.