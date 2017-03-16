Elderly Man Robbed, 24th St. Public Bathroom Set Ablaze

A 72-year-old man was robbed while walking along 16th and Church streets at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to police reports, who unidentified men approached the elderly man from behind and pushed him before stealing his back pack and wallet. The elderly man was not injured in the attack, and the suspects fled on foot, evading arrest.

At 3 a.m. on Thursday, police and fire fighters responded to reports of a fire inside of a public bathroom at the 24th and Mission BART Plaza. Upon arriving at the scene, fire fighters managed to extinguish the fire and an investigation is pending. Police report that no suspects have been identified in connection with the fire.

Police also report that a burglary took place sometime between 9 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday at a residence near 21st and Folsom streets. The victim, a 25-year-old man, locked the front door on before going to bed on Wednesday, but his roommate awoke the next day to find the door wide open and their laptops, backpacks, and a bike missing. Police have not reported any arrests.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.