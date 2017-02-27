Serena Williams Surprises Dolores Park Tennis Players (TMZ)

For two guys playing tennis at Dolores Park yesterday, it was just a Sunday night in the park. But then tennis superstar Serena Williams showed up, TMZ reports.

Williams decided to ask if she could join their match “just to see their reaction.”

“Oh my goodness! Is this for real?” one of the players asks in the video recorded, apparently, by Williams’ fiance and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian.

Williams then proceeded to get on the court despite wearing less-than-ideal footware: Fuzzy boots.

“So the moral of the story is, you never know when I’ll be coming to a tennis court near you,” Williams announces at the end of the video clip.

Alysha Tsuji of USA Today compiled the video clips chronicling the impromptu match:

Serena played tennis in boots with these 2 guys she saw on a court while she was out on a walk last night. IMAGINE. pic.twitter.com/kWXrTE73M9 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 27, 2017

Though a frequent presence in San Francisco, one of Williams’ more memorable visits to the Mission involved her chasing down a man who had taken her cell phone from her table inside Mission Chinese Food.