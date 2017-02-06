More Rain on Horizon, Flood Barriers to Return

Brian Henderson of the city's public utilities agency talks with his crew in front of temporary flood barriers on the corner of 17th and Folsom streets in December 2016. Photo by Brian Rinker

Moderate to heavy rains a re on the way and city crews will once again deploy interlinking plastic flood barriers around the intersection of 17th and Folsom streets, where heavy rains often overwhelm the sewer system and cause flooding.

The barriers are expected to go up Tuesday on the western sidewalk of Folsom Street south of 17th and the southern sidewalk along 17th Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets.

From the Public Utilities Commission: