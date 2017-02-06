More Rain on Horizon, Flood Barriers to Return

Brian Henderson of the city's public utilities agency talks with his crew in front of temporary flood barriers on the corner of 17th and Folsom streets in December 2016. Photo by Brian Rinker
By Posted

Moderate to heavy rains a re on the way and city crews will once again deploy interlinking plastic flood barriers around the intersection of 17th and Folsom streets, where heavy rains often overwhelm the sewer system and cause flooding.

The barriers are expected to go up Tuesday on the western sidewalk of Folsom Street south of 17th and the southern sidewalk along 17th Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets.

From the Public Utilities Commission:

Crews will be present whenever the barriers are in place (day and night) to assist residents and businesses with accessing their properties. However, in the event of extreme rains or flooding, we may need to advise everyone to stay away from the area due to safety concerns.

Temporary No Parking signs may be posted throughout the work area; please refer to signs, once posted, for exact details.
Businesses and residents in the area will have access to their doorways and driveways, although there may be temporary delays.

Questions? While the barriers are deployed, for any issues/inquiries or if you need help accessing your property, please call 415-516-2783. Report sewer emergencies or service problems such as clogged catch basins, street flooding, sewer backups, or wastewater odors to the City’s 311 Customer Service Center by phone at 311, online at www.sf311.org, or by using the free mobile app. For storm preparation tips and resources please visit www.sfwater.org/RainReadySF, email us at RainReadySF@sfwater.org or call us at 415-554-3289.

