Mission, Bernal Residents Spend and Send Online for Valentine’s Day

It seems the Mission, though filled with good date spots, is also apparently filled with lonely lovers separated from their paramours – at least if data from online retail trackers is to be believed.

Weebly and Shippo, a website building platform and an online retail shipping company, have compiled data from roughly 10,000 packages shipped the week before Valentine’s Day last year. 94110 (the Mission and Bernal Heights) residents were the biggest spenders in that dataset.

An average order in the Marina, at least in this dataset, came out to $55, while the Missionites and Bernal dwellers forked over an average of $220 – an increase in online ordering of 53 percent compared to the same time period in January of that year.

More on the data, along with an infographic, can be found here.