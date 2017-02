Rupa Marya performs at the Red Poppy Art House for MAPP in 2005.

MAPP is on tonight as it is every other month on the first Saturday of the month. There is not a better bimonthly and free neighborhood event.

Below we have created a map and taken a screenshot of the program. Enjoy. Don’t know what MAPP is?

Read Mapping the Mission, one backyard at a time and watch the video below.

Here is a MAPP from two years ago.