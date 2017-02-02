Listen Local: Building Affordable Housing

Listen Local is Mission Local in audio form. We record live on a biweekly webcast at BFF.fm every other Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:00.

In this week’s episode, we chatted with Mission Housing Development Corporation director Sam Moss to talk about what it takes to build and maintain affordable housing and what obstacles come up – like the opposition that has sprung up to the Mission Economic Development Agency’s project at 1296 Shotwell Street.

Listen to this episode below or check out older programs on our BFF archives.