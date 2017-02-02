Listen Local: Building Affordable Housing

File photo: Mission Local reporters in the studio at BFF.fm
By Posted

Listen Local is Mission Local in audio form. We record live on a biweekly webcast at BFF.fm every other Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:00.

In this week’s episode, we chatted with Mission Housing Development Corporation director Sam Moss to talk about what it takes to build and maintain affordable housing and what obstacles come up – like the opposition that has sprung up to the Mission Economic Development Agency’s project at 1296 Shotwell Street.

Listen to this episode below or check out older programs on our BFF archives.

Filed under: Front Page, Housing, ListenLoc@l, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission

Tagged: , ,

You may also like:

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy