Four-Story Apartment Building At Market St. Struck by Fire

Photo by Lola M. Chavez
One person was displaced and another is being treated for smoke inhalation after a one-alarm fire struck a four-story apartment building at 1751 Market St. on Tuesday afternoon.

It is unclear how many people live in the 51-unit building, but all have been evacuated, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Siragusa.

Fire officials responded to reports of a fire at apartment building, located at the Central freeway off ramp at Valencia and Market streets, sometime around 1:35 p.m. By 1:48 p.m., the fire was reported contained.

While traffic on Valencia Street has resumed, Market Street remains blocked off near the intersection, and fire officials warn of traffic congestion in that area.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes in. 

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

