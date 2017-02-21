Four-Story Apartment Building At Market St. Struck by Fire

One person was displaced and another is being treated for smoke inhalation after a one-alarm fire struck a four-story apartment building at 1751 Market St. on Tuesday afternoon.

It is unclear how many people live in the 51-unit building, but all have been evacuated, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Siragusa.

Fire officials responded to reports of a fire at apartment building, located at the Central freeway off ramp at Valencia and Market streets, sometime around 1:35 p.m. By 1:48 p.m., the fire was reported contained.

While traffic on Valencia Street has resumed, Market Street remains blocked off near the intersection, and fire officials warn of traffic congestion in that area.

#022117WF1 1751 MARKET LARGE CORNER BLDG Structure fire w/one adult being eval for smoke inhalation. FIRE CONTAINED unk. Displaced 156 Hrs pic.twitter.com/caToYTEOKu — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 21, 2017

Fire will be under investigation AVOID AREA due to fire apparatus https://t.co/GWMY1XYBui — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 21, 2017

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes in.