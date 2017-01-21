Rain and Shine, SF Women March On

At Ferry Building

March ending at Ferry Building in pouring rain. Lots of ponchos, umbrellas, and soaked signs. #WomensMarch #SF #SFWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/AkdX6L9AVm — Joe Rivano Barros (@jrivanob) January 22, 2017

At Powell



At 4:57 p.m@ Civic Center

Thousands here at Civic Center for #SF #WomensMarch with pink hats, rainbow flags and umbrellas, and anti-Trump signs. pic.twitter.com/AzNCUxsrbb — Mission Local (@MLNow) January 22, 2017

At 3:00 p.m.

The trains were packed and slow going form 24th Street BART to the Women’s March. We’ll be updating this with new photos as the March progresses. Send us your photos to info@missionlocal.com and we’ll post those as well.