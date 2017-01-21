Rain and Shine, SF Women March On

Screenshot from video by Joe Rivano BarrosScreenshot from video by Joe Rivano Barros
By and Posted

At Ferry Building

At Powell

Photo by Mark Rabine

Photo by Mark Rabine

Photo by Mark Rabine

Photo by Mark Rabine

At 4:57 p.m@ Civic Center

Photo by Mark Rabine

Photo by Mark Rabine

Photo by Mark Rabine

Photo by Mark Rabine

Photo by Mark Rabine

Photo by Mark Rabine

At 3:00 p.m.

The trains were packed and slow going form 24th Street BART to the Women’s March. We’ll be updating this with new photos as the March progresses. Send us your photos to info@missionlocal.com and we’ll post those as well.

At the 24th Street BART station earlier this afternoon. Photo by Mark Rabine

At the 24th Street BART station earlier this afternoon. Photo by Mark Rabine

At the 24th Street BART Station. Photo by Mark Rabine

At the 24th Street BART Station. Photo by Mark Rabine

On the train. Photo by Mark Rabine

On the train. Photo by Mark Rabine

