Rain and Shine, SF Women March On

At Ferry Building
March ending at Ferry Building in pouring rain. Lots of ponchos, umbrellas, and soaked signs. #WomensMarch #SF #SFWomensMarch pic.twitter.com/AkdX6L9AVm
— Joe Rivano Barros (@jrivanob) January 22, 2017
At Powell
At 4:57 p.m@ Civic Center
Thousands here at Civic Center for #SF #WomensMarch with pink hats, rainbow flags and umbrellas, and anti-Trump signs. pic.twitter.com/AzNCUxsrbb
— Mission Local (@MLNow) January 22, 2017
At 3:00 p.m.
The trains were packed and slow going form 24th Street BART to the Women’s March. We’ll be updating this with new photos as the March progresses. Send us your photos to info@missionlocal.com and we’ll post those as well.
