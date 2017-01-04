Police Arrest Suspect in Valencia Stabbing Homicide

Police report they have arrested 40-year-old Nathan Bracy of San Francisco in connection with at stabbing at Valencia and Duboce streets on Dec. 29th that left 38-year-old Mathew Fiame dead.

After homicide investigators identified Bracy as a suspect San Francisco Police officers from Northern Station found Bracy on the corner of Polk and Pine streets on January 1 around 2:30 a.m. and arrested him. He was charged with murder and booked at the San Francisco County Jail. No booking photo has yet been released.

On the evening of the incident, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at around 6:20 p.m. and found Fiame laying on the ground suffering form several stab wounds. Paramedics responded to the scene, but Fiame succumbed to his injuries at San Francisco General Hospital.

In a statement, police asked that anyone with information on the case contact police anonymously at 415-575- 4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.