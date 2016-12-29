Late Evening Assault Outside Burma Love on Valencia St.

At least one person was assaulted tonight outside of Burma Love at 211 Valencia St. near Duboce, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital and no arrests have been made.

One policeman at the scene said the call came in at 6:45 p.m.

At 8: 30 p.m. the block from Clinton Park to Duboce remained cordoned off.

On person at the scene said the victim had been stabbed, but this could not be confirmed. The staff at Burma Love said they did not see anything as they were working and the incident took place outside on Valencia Street.

We will update as we get more information.