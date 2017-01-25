La Taqueria Wins James Beard “America’s Classics” Award

Lowriders outside of La TaqueriaLowriders outside of La Taqueria
By Posted

La Taqueria has been named an American Classic” by the James Beard Foundation for its Mission-style burrito, joining four other restaurants nation-wide recognized for their “quality food, local character, and lasting appeal.”

The restaurant, the foundation writes, has stood out as a standard-bearer, and a barometer upon which to argue over other burritos.” The foundation notes the rice-less approach to burritos of its owner, Miguel Jara, and the ever longer wait lines stretching down the block.

“At his counter-service restaurant, filled with simple wooden tables, Jara rejects the beans-and-rice approach, doubles down on the meat, and griddles his burritos golden-brown,” the foundation writes. The line to get gets more and more absurd as time goes by, but the quality stays high.”

Mission Local interviewed Jara in 2015 just after he won FiveThirtyEight’s “burrito bracket,” a nationwide search for the best burrito. Jara, who moved to the United States in 1958 at the age of 16 and has owned La Taqueria since 1973, said he opened up a body shop on O’Farrell Street before going the Mexican food route.

“To hell with the body shop,” he said then. “I’m going to open me a taco shop. I’m going to open me a 100 taco shops.”

Listen to our interview with Jara below.

Filed under: Featured, Food, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission

You may also like:

5 Comments

  1. Robin Ortiz
    January 25, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    I took my future daughter in law there because she wanted the San Francisco experience. We ordered a carne asada and carnitas burritos. The burritos were great, but very small! I wanted to show her my Mission, I’m born and raised. She is from Orange County. The price was very high, and we both left disappointed and hungry. I’m sorry, but I won’t be back.

    Reply
    • Joe Allen
      January 26, 2017 at 12:10 pm

      Plenty of other gut-busting options in the Mission for you. Meanwhile, La Taqueria builds perfect little gems that I still dream about six years after moving away from SF.

      Reply
    • Monica
      January 26, 2017 at 1:36 pm

      Pues no vaya!!! I’ve been going since I was 2 years old and it is MY Mission too and I still love carne asada tacos.

      Reply
  2. Sue McD
    January 26, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Oh rats, now I’ll never get a seat in the Taqueria again! These are the best burritos I’ve ever eaten, and I’m from Texas! Know how some burritos have a lot of empty tortilla left on both ends? Not these. The meat goes from one end of the burrito to the other, and the last bite is just as delicious as the first.

    Reply
  3. Lance Lee
    January 26, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Do they server the breakfast burrito?

    Reply

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy