Mission District organizations and residents were out at airport on Saturday and Sunday to protest President Donald Trump’s ban on immigration. One prominent Mission organization was the Arab Resource and Organizing Center at 522 Valencia St.

We’re working on a round-up of immigration assistance. If you or your organization plans to hold any events to keep residents informed, please let us know and we will post them.

Send to info@missionlocal.com

SFO Protest V3 Cassandra from Rachel Cassandra on Vimeo.