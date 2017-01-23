Crime Recap: Two Group Attacks, One a Stabbing, in Mission District

It was a violent weekend in the Mission District — two men were sent to the hospital after group attacks in the neighborhood, one with multiple stab wounds and the other with injuries from a baton. Also over the weekend, multiple women and a man were robbed, there was a small fire in a garage, and shots were fired into another man’s garage. Several people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was surrounded and attacked by a group of six 18-year-old males in the Mission in broad daylight on Friday afternoon, the police report. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was near 24th and Mission streets on Friday, January 20, near 2:18 p.m. when he was struck with an expandable baton by one of the suspects and then had his bicycle stolen.

The group of men fled on foot, and the police have not made an arrest. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his arm.

Later on, at 3 p.m. on Friday, a 47-year-old woman was walking near 21st and Folsom streets when a woman between 18 and 19 years old asked to use her cell phone. The first woman refused, at which point another suspect of unknown gender aged 18 to 25 came up from behind her and punched the first woman. The pair then took the woman’s cell phone before getting in a car and fleeing southbound on 21st Street.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

On Saturday, January 21, at 1:34 a.m., a young woman was taken to the hospital after confronting a woman she believed had stolen her wallet. The victim, a 23-year-old, was near 16th and Guerrero streets when she got her purse back from a 22-year-old woman and noticed her wallet was missing.

The first woman confronted the second woman about the wallet, and the second woman punched her in the face and ran away eastbound on 16th Street. The wallet, with its credit, debit, and ID cards, was gone. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

There was a small fire on Woodward Street on Saturday, though no injures were reported and no one was displaced, the Fire Department said. The fire started near 5:15 a.m. in the garage of 53 Woodward St. between Duboce Avenue and 14th Street, when an occupant of the building smelled smoke and went downstairs to check the garage. Firefighters quickly put out the fire, which was a one-alarm blaze.

At 7:46 p.m on Saturday, five men attacked and stabbed another man on Mission Street between 16th and 17th streets. The victim, a 28-year-old, was attacked by five men in their 20s and found by police officers with “multiple lacerations.” The suspects fled on foot, and the police have not made an arrest. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sometime on Saturday afternoon, shots were fired on Capp Street between 18th and 19th streets, leaving a window broken and bullet holes in one man’s garage. The owner of the house left at 4:30 p.m. and came back at 9 p.m. to find the garage window broken and holes in the garage door. No injuries were reported, and the police have not made an arrest.

And on Sunday at 2:30 a.m., a 42-year-old man was near 16th and Mission streets when he was approached from behind by a man in his 20s. The suspect punched the victim, sending him to the ground, and took his wallet and cell phone before fleeing on foot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.