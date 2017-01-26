Crime Recap: Stabbing at 24th and Mission

A 50-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed at 24th and Mission streets on Wednesday, January 25. The man was arguing with a man in his late 30s near the intersection at 2:13 p.m. when the confrontation escalated into a physical fight. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim and then fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

Early Thursday morning, another man was sent to the hospital after being attacked in an incident with few details. The 21-year-old victim was near 22nd and Capp streets at 5:14 a.m. when he was attacked by an “unknown suspect” for “an unknown reason,” the police report. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.