Crime Recap: Stabbing at 24th and Mission

File photo.File photo.
By Posted

A 50-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed at 24th and Mission streets on Wednesday, January 25. The man was arguing with a man in his late 30s near the intersection at 2:13 p.m. when the confrontation escalated into a physical fight. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim and then fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

Early Thursday morning, another man was sent to the hospital after being attacked in an incident with few details. The 21-year-old victim was near 22nd and Capp streets at 5:14 a.m. when he was attacked by an “unknown suspect” for “an unknown reason,” the police report. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found hereVictims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

Filed under: Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission, Topics, Trouble

You may also like:

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy