Crime Recap: Gunpoint Robbery in Store on Mission Street

Photo by Lola M. ChavezPhoto by Lola M. Chavez
A 25-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night while inside a business on Mission Street between 21st and 22nd streets. Two men, both estimated to be between 18 and 25 years old, entered the business near 6:40 p.m. and pointed pistols at the victim, demanding cash.

The victim gave up his money, and both suspect fled on foot northbound on Mission Street. The police have not made an arrest.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found hereVictims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

