Cajun in SF’s Mission and a Job?

Painters worked on Friday sprucing up the new front of what will be Alba Ray’s, a new Cajun restaurant, that is set to open sometime this month at 2293 Mission St, the space briefly occupied by Hapa Ramen.

It appears from the posting in the window that there are also plenty of jobs for “bussers, servers, bartenders and hosts.”

“Our service will be casual fun and energetic,but we want our guests to be surprised by a level of service not usually found in a casual environment,” the job posting promises.

Those interested can send resumes and inquire at info@albarays.com.