Art Notes: Go See This Diebenkorn

Richard Diebenkorn, Untitled, 1968; 17 × 14 inches. Photo by Lydia ChávezRichard Diebenkorn, Untitled, 1968; 17 × 14 inches. Photo by Lydia Chávez
Brian Gross Fine Arts at 248 Utah St. has a small show, Bay Area Figurative Drawing: 1958 to 1968, that will be up until Feb 25.   It is well worth dropping in just to see the 1968 drawing by Richard Diebenkorn who you probably know most for his Ocean Park series.

The drawing comes from his earlier figurative period and, despite depicting a woman sitting in chair, has a wonderful sense of movement. Oh to have $85,000 to blow on a drawing.

Other notables are also in the show including David Park, Elmer Bischoff and William Theophilius Brown.

In the main gallery is a show Ruth Pastine’ Witness, eight large scale oil paintings in which she uses a limited color palette. The works are alluring, but this is tough territory to plumb.

Next door at the Catherine Clark Gallery, Deborah Oropollo has a solo show, Bell the Cat that will be up until Feb. 18.  Here, Oropollo explores feminism with photomontage and paint.

The works are intriguing and draw on the Berkeley-based artists earlier use of historical portraiture (Guise,) and fairytale figures (Tail Spin).

