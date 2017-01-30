A Slice of Mission Pie and Political Action

Photo by Lydia Chávez
At Mission Pie on the corner of 25th and Mission streets, co-owner Karen Heisler has set up a notebook encouraging lovers of pie and other meals (my new favorite is the daily vegan stew) to become active in the political world  and to share concerns with others.

To this end, she’s put up a notebook with how to keep abreast of what is happening, where help is needed and how to contact your state and local representatives. Heisler’s particular interest now is the Reins Act, which is before the Senate and would prevent any regulation from taking effect until it is approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate. More information is here.  Heisler is encouraging you to call your congressional representative to ask them to vote no on the act.

Already, others are keeping in touch on their interests. Drop in to catch up on the latest postings or to add your own.

Photo by Lydia Chávez

Photo by Lydia Chávez

