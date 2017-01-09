Man Shot Near SF General Hospital in Critical Condition

A shooting that took place just a block away from San Francisco General Hospital left one man with life-threatening injuries on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of 25th and Hampshire streets, said Officer Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department, and upon their arrival found “an adult male with a gunshot wound.”

Rueca said police have no further information on the victim or on any possible suspects – so far, no arrests have been made. Rueca said that he can neither deny nor confirm the possibility of a drive-by shooting.

The victim suffered from at least one gunshot wound, said Rueca, and was transported to the nearby hospital for treatment. “Hopefully his situation has changed for the better,” said Rueca.

This is a developing story – we will update as more information comes in.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.