Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped Between BART Cars

Firefighters had to rescue a man who had become trapped between two BART cars at 24th and Mission streets Wednesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., the first responders found the man pinned and only semi-conscious. By 6:44 p.m., firefighters reported the man had been extracted and was being transported to a hospital trauma center in serious condition.

It is unclear how the man became trapped between the cars. A BART spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though an automated BART Twitter advisory feed indicated 24th Street station had been closed due to a “major medical emergency.”

The incident caused systemwide delays, with many East Bay bound passengers stranded at 24th Street.

