Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped Between BART Cars

Firefighters had to rescue a man who had become trapped between two BART cars at 24th and Mission streets Wednesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., the first responders found the man pinned and only semi-conscious. By 6:44 p.m., firefighters reported the man had been extracted and was being transported to a hospital trauma center in serious condition.

It is unclear how the man became trapped between the cars. A BART spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though an automated BART Twitter advisory feed indicated 24th Street station had been closed due to a “major medical emergency.”

The incident caused systemwide delays, with many East Bay bound passengers stranded at 24th Street.

#BART Montgomery St right now — stopped train, out of service, crowds of wet commuters pic.twitter.com/dikkCeBaUK — Dan Amrich (@DanAmrich) January 5, 2017

Going home tonight is NOT #BARTable. Medical emergency got my train stuck on hold 😭 #BART — Jose Mora (@H0SAY) January 5, 2017

To everyone trying to get in or out of the city via @SFBART right now… Find a bar because it ain’t happenin 😖 #BART — Summer Benavidez (@benavidezsummer) January 5, 2017