Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped Between BART Car and Platform

Firefighters had to rescue a man who had become trapped between a BART car and the platform Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., the first responders found the man pinned and only semi-conscious. By 6:44 p.m., firefighters reported the man had been extracted and was being transported to a hospital trauma center in serious condition.

ABC7 reports firefighters used inflatable airbags to push aside the train cars and extricate the victim.

A BART spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though an automated BART Twitter advisory feed indicated 24th Street station had been closed due to a “major medical emergency.”

The incident caused systemwide delays, with many East Bay bound passengers stranded at 24th Street.

This story has been corrected to reflect new information indicating that the victim was trapped between a BART train car and the platform, not two cars. 

