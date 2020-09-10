About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Fri 25
MCCLA: Manuel Palos Sculpture Documentary – Online Premiere
September 25 @ 6:00 pm - 6:15 pm
Fri 25
18 Reasons: Tasting Seminar: Wine and Cheese 101
September 25 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Sat 26
Garden for the Environment: Eco-Friendly Pest Management from Mildew to Mammals
September 26 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 26
18 Reasons: Flavors of Yunnan: Simple Recipes from China’s Border with Myanmar and Laos
September 26 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 26
Dance Mission Theater: Hemorrhage: An Ablution of Hope
September 26 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm