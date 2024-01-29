A crane at a construction site in San Francisco. Skyscrapers under the blue sky are in the background.
On Folsom Street. Photo by Michael Santiago.

Follow Us

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *