Maribel Ortiz, Manuel Miranda and their 10-year-old daughter do not know if they will have a place to sleep on Monday.

The family arrived in the United States just short of a year ago from Oriente de Mexico, fleeing gang violence. Since November, they have been working across the Bay Area, delivering food through DoorDash; Miranda drives and Ortiz runs the orders.

For extra income, Ortiz makes six flan napolitanos a day and sells them door to door for $5 a piece. But with that and the $900 a week they make on deliveries, it isn’t enough to make ends meet.

For the last week and a half, the family has been living at the San Francisco Central Hotel at Market and Valencia streets, paying for the room with $100 a night vouchers from Faith in Action, a nonprofit that works on social justice issues, that helped them secure the room. Earlier, they rented a room in Daly City, but could not meet its $1400 a month rent.

With no place to go once the voucher runs out on Monday, they have been left to a last resort: knocking on politicians’ doors.

Maribel Ortiz and Manuel Miranda. January 17, 2024. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

On Wednesday, Ortiz and Miranda, alongside a delegation of some 18 people from the nonprofit organization Faith in Action, went to the San Francisco homelessness department, four supervisors and the mayor, pleading for shelter.

“We are writing to request your immediate action to provide shelter to 5 families with a total of 13 children, including two small babies,” stated a letter from Faith in Action that was hand-delivered by the delegation to Shireen McSpadden, the executive director of the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, the supervisors and Mayor London Breed.

For the last five months, the Recently Arrived Families Committee has been working with Faith in Action to secure shelter, amid an influx of newcomers from Latin America to the city.

Like Ortiz and Miranda, the other families are also in a state of flux, awaiting shelter from the city and counting down the limited days left at the San Francisco Central Hotel.

“We’re advocating for them because they are in the streets,” said Margarita Solita Sorto, one of the committee members, when handing the letter to McSpadden.

McSpadden thanked her and said she could request a meeting with the department. Solita Sorto responded emphasizing the urgency of her request and pointed to the one-month-old baby in the pram beside her.

The families have been told that the department does not have the resources to provide shelter for them, the committee wrote. “This response rings hollow to us: If your Department cannot secure and deploy the resources necessary to address this crisis, then whose responsibility is it?”

The committee from Faith in Action pointed to several solutions in the letter, including the provision of more hotel vouchers, which it argued is a cost-effective solution, at $100 per family per night compared to $180 for room in a shared shelter.

That was the option Ortiz and Miranda used earlier in January, when the pair had no option but to move out of their room in Daly City and live in their car, until Faith in Action helped them secure a two-week emergency hotel voucher, which covers another five days.

“Aquí vivimos un túnel oscuro,” said Ortiz. Here we live in a dark tunnel.

Peeking through the mail slot on Hilary Ronen’s door. January 17, 2024. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

From McShadden’s office on Turk Street, the families made their way to City Hall. There, they also hand-delivered copies of the letter to Supervisors Ahsha Safai, Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston and Shammann Walton, as well as Mayor Breed. They also visited the school district offices.

Aside from Breed’s staff, no one answered the knocks on their doors; members of the committee instead slid each manilla envelope underneath.

Outside Breed’s office, the group reconvened to speculate next steps: Waiting for an answer.

“We have to keep the faith,” said Miranda.