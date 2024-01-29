Illustrations by Neil Ballard.
Welcome back to our “Meet the candidates” series, in which District 9 supervisorial hopefuls respond to a question in 100 words or fewer. The question for week three: Which current supervisor do you admire the most, and why?
Julian Bermudez
Currently, I don’t have anyone specifically that I admire. I haven’t really had a chance to connect with our current supervisors on a personal level.
However, I do admire Shamann Walton’s love for the city, sporting his 49er suit after our win. That is definitely something I’d sport as well. I have a lot of pride for my city.
Trevor Chandler
As Supervisor, I will prioritize getting it right over being right and I will be willing to work across ideological differences to make changes that will have a real, positive impact on the everyday lives of D9 residents.
D9 deserves a supervisor focused on ensuring their city works for them by getting the basics done right ensuring safe, clean streets. Supervisor Mandelman demonstrates a similar commitment to collaboration and results.
Jackie Fielder
I admire a handful for different reasons.
Ronen for her get-it-done work ethic and years and years of service to the residents of District 9. Preston for his advocacy for tenants, a public bank, and safe streets; Peskin for his immense knowledge of how the City works; Chan for her fierce advocacy for working families as Budget chair; Walton for his commitment to justice and professionalism; and Melgar for her years of work uplifting and protecting Latino, immigrant, and low income communities.
I would be honored to work alongside them as Supervisor.
Jaime Gutierrez
Myrna Melgar: a woman that was born in El Salvador, came to the United States, and through hard work and dedication she created a chance for herself to matter. Her work ethic must be impeccable.
I was raised by a Salvadoran woman just like her. My grandmother raised me with a tough loving hand. She relieved my mentally ill mother of a boy who at times was incorrigible. My grandmother gave me a work ethic. I am truly lucky to have had the upbringing she provided for me. Myrna appears to live by the values that were instilled in me.
Roberto Hernandez
Anyone who aspires to be on the Board of Supervisors should be admired. Community needs are significant and the work is often thankless.
Like me, Supervisor Shamann Walton grew up here and has remained true to his progressive values. I admire how he has delivered for his district and beyond. During COVID, he secured essential resources for residents of his district, District 9 and the entire City. I’m honored to have his endorsement.
I admire mi hermana Supervisor Myrna Melgar for her housing leadership and her inspiring career evolution from activist to planner to Commission President to Supervisor.
Michael Petrelis
Generally, I don’t admire supervisors but on a single vital cultural and fiscal issue, saving the Castro Theatre and curbing the greed of Another Planet Entertainment executives taking over management of it, I respect Aaron Peskin for casting the lone vote against ruining its magnificent interior integrity.
Peskin disclosed APE broke promises to spend millions upgrading the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. I expect him to closely watchdog APE renovating the Castro, keeping us informed if all promises are totally fulfilled every step of the way, something Rafael Mandelman certainly won’t because he showed himself to be a shill for APE.
Stephen Torres
This is a difficult question, in a way, because I have good relationships, have worked with, and very much admire a number of the currently serving supervisors. Indeed, I cannot decide on one and would have to say I greatly admire both Supervisors Peskin and Walton.
For me, their dedication to centering their respective districts and the communities that make them up as well as skills in finding consensus with, and collaborating with their fellow colleagues are notable in the history of their leadership.
Note: Eight candidates have officially declared their candidacy for the District 9 race. However, Rafael Gutierrez told Mission Local that he is withdrawing from the race, so he is not included in these questions.
Candidates are ordered alphabetically. Answers may be lightly edited for formatting, spelling, and grammar.
