Julian Bermudez

In my life, I’ve experienced being both the leader and the worker. Both in college and high school I became a leader who led by example and hard work. As a youth leader, coach, and even rush chair, my devotion was never questioned. That devotion was enough to encourage people to follow.

My true lessons in leadership came during my time in the Army. As a lower enlisted soldier, I was the de facto worker bee for any objective. I had horrible and amazing leadership; both taught me what to do and what not to do as a leader.