Illustrations by Neil Ballard.
Welcome back to our “Meet the candidates” series, in which District 9 supervisorial hopefuls respond to a question in 100 words or fewer. The question for week two: How will your life experiences help you in your work as supervisor?
Julian Bermudez
In my life, I’ve experienced being both the leader and the worker. Both in college and high school I became a leader who led by example and hard work. As a youth leader, coach, and even rush chair, my devotion was never questioned. That devotion was enough to encourage people to follow.
My true lessons in leadership came during my time in the Army. As a lower enlisted soldier, I was the de facto worker bee for any objective. I had horrible and amazing leadership; both taught me what to do and what not to do as a leader.
Trevor Chandler
As an internationally recognized LGBTQ civil rights leader, I worked in red states to protect the transgender community. I know what it takes to build coalitions, have tough conversations, and get real results no matter how tough the fight is.
As someone in long-term recovery, I know how important it is to have real treatment on demand for those who want sobriety.
My current role as a public school teacher has shown me just how important it is that our elected leaders put outcomes over empty ideology; failed leadership has a real and direct impact on San Francisco’s families.
Jackie Fielder
My values come from being the proud granddaughter of Mexican immigrants – a farmworker and a factory worker – and Native American grandparents who survived boarding schools, as well as being the daughter of a single working mom.
I earned a B.A. in public policy and M.A. in sociology at Stanford because policy has profoundly impacted the trajectory of my family and our people – our right to housing, education, healthcare, clean water and air, and equitable opportunities. As a renter and climate organizer I have felt the crunch of affordability. Urgency for the most vulnerable is what I would bring to City Hall.
Jaime Gutierrez
I am a product of this District (9). My first residence was at 14th/Minna and I currently reside at 25th/Cypress. Both of these are on alleyways that usually have had issues that have been ongoing for fifty years.
I’ve worked in a mental health non-profit, a twenty plus year cab driver, ten years as a SFUSD substitute teacher, and a MUNI operator. I am a graduate from UC Berkeley with a degree in Social Welfare. Furthermore, I am uniquely qualified to help others and I am here to offer hope for a better future.
Roberto Hernandez
Growing up in the Mission and Bernal, I faced the same challenges our young people face. I was fortunate to be mentored by Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, who put me on the path to community service.
My lifetime dedication to District 9 residents has taught me to see problems differently, to listen and to engage people in decisions that affect them. This is how we’ve delivered wins for the community through the City’s policy-making process. Our challenges can’t be solved by political insiders or bureaucrats but rather by organizing, elevating community members’ voices, and holding City Hall accountable.
Michael Petrelis
As I turn 65 on January 26th, I’ve reflected on various life experiences that have given me decades of privileged gay and AIDS activism. I see how my personal needs for healthcare, housing and equality led me to organize and win changes for other LGBTQ and HIV positive folks, including lowering drug prices.
My pleasures from sodomy directly motivated me to join public displays of queer affection for the media to advance our visibility. Struggles to stay alive and thrive, occasionally without insurance or secure housing, would continue to guide my supervisorial duties, meeting safety net needs of Mission residents.
Stephen Torres
As a worker in the service industry for 20+ years and a renter, I am experiencing in real time the impacts that many D9 residents are. From decreased income to public health crises, to a lack of deeply affordable housing, to the decimation of our small businesses.
My roles in the City’s Cultural Districts and Entertainment Commission were focused on the centering and protection of our communities. Being supervisor would be a continuation of a career of service.
Note: Eight candidates have officially declared their candidacy for the District 9 race. However, Rafael Gutierrez told Mission Local that he is withdrawing from the race, so he is not included in these questions.
Candidates are ordered alphabetically. Answers may be lightly edited for formatting, spelling, and grammar. If you have questions for the candidates, please let us know at will@missionlocal.com.
You can register to vote via the sf.gov website.
What does Mr Petrelis love of sodomy have to do with the quality of life in
the Mission
He seems a little mental.
Voters,
I wore an American Flag on my left shoulder proudly for 11 years.
6 as a Navy Beach Jumper (now called ‘Seals’) and 5 as a Firefighter.
The military trusted me with 3 Top Secret Clearances.
I have a Masters in Special Education from Clemson earned on a Fellowship.
They recruited me.
My experience in Education ranges from teaching all subjects in self-contained classes with Middle Schoolers with last tour on Potrero Hill.
I’ve coached football and driven the bus and broken up a thousand fights.
My grown Multi-Racial grandkids were born here.
Trevor Chandler signed up as a substitute teacher last year, taught one class, and paid union dues for only one month. This does not qualify him as a “public school teacher”.
Please confirm this with UESF and SFUSD and do not let this opportunism go unchecked.
According to Ethics filings, Chandler has a long career as a political lobbyist for Citizen App and AIPAC. I will be shocked if the DoE allows this ballot designation.
