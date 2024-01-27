By the end of the year, San Franciscans won’t have to pay twice when transferring between BART and Muni — if you’re using a Clipper card.

Better than that: Any transfer between transit agencies in the Bay Area whether — Muni, BART, Caltrain or the Bay Area Ferry — will come with a maximum discount of $2.50 if you transfer within two hours of the first tag, according to BART. For San Franciscans, that means the bus ride is free.

“Transit riders have been asking for free transfers in the Bay Area,” said BART spokesperson Alicia Trost, who said roughly nine out of 10 transit trips in the Bay Area involve BART. “So this is a really great way to show our riders that we’re giving them what they want, as well as to attract more riders.”

BART and other transit agencies hope the program will remove barriers for customers making multi-agency trips, and subsequently increase ridership. Four years into the pandemic, BART’s ridership is still around half what it was prior.

“The intent of the policy is that no one should pay extra just to switch agencies,” said BART financial planning director Michael Eiseman during Thursday’s BART board meeting. “We want riders to be able to use all of our services as if they were operated by one agency.”

The discount will apply to customers switching between any transit system to a second one. The discount is capped at $2.50.

When customers transfer onto any local bus using Clipper, for example, they will receive a free transfer. When customers transfer to BART or another rail, ferry or express bus service, they will receive a discount roughly equal to the cost of a local bus trip.

Take San Francisco as an example, for a customer who takes both Muni and BART within two hours, the $2.50 for Muni is waived and only the cost of BART will be charged.

The pilot program will be funded by both the transit agencies and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, a regional transit agency, with the former funding the first $0.50 of the discount and the latter reimbursing the remainder.

According to BART, the pilot program is planned to go into effect later this year when the next generation of Clipper system is available. The discounts will last at least two years, and more if the agency identifies additional funding.